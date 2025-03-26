Serial chain snatching: Chennai Police quiz third suspect

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Police are interrogating a third suspect in connection with a spate of serial chain-snatching incidents across the city in recent days.

The suspect, Salman, who had fled Chennai, was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Government Railway Police in Nellore on Wednesday morning. He was later handed over to the Chennai Police for further investigation.

Authorities are now focusing on recovering more stolen items and obtaining additional details about Salman's associates.

Earlier in the day, one of the prime suspects, Jaffer, was killed in a police encounter. According to official sources, Jaffer opened fire on police personnel during an attempt to recover stolen jewellery.

In retaliation, police shot him dead. His body has been sent to the Royapettah Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Jaffer, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday along with his accomplice Suraj at Chennai Airport while attempting to board a flight to New Delhi. Both men are believed to have been involved in multiple chain-snatching cases across Chennai.

The encounter reportedly took place in the Taramani area, where police had taken Jaffer to recover the stolen jewellery.

During the operation, he allegedly attacked Inspector Buhari and tried to escape, prompting the police to open fire.

Police officials revealed that Jaffer had been on the run since 2020 and was wanted by the Maharashtra Police. He is believed to have been involved in nearly 50 chain-snatching cases. Along with Suraj, he targeted morning walkers and pedestrians in areas such as East Coast Road (ECR), Adyar, and Besant Nagar.

The duo had stolen gold jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh, equivalent to approximately 16 sovereigns. During the operation, the police also seized a two-wheeler and a firearm used by Jaffer.

