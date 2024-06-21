Self-reliance in defence crucial for achieving strategic independence: CDS Chauhan

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) India's pursuit of defence indigenisation and self-reliance is crucial for achieving strategic independence in the defence sector, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan said on Friday.

The CDS made the remarks addressing the maiden Armed Forces BEML Synergy Meet 2024 in the national capital. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari along with senior officials from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard attended the event.

Underlining the objectives of Aatmnirbharta in defence, Gen Anil Chauhan said, "The concept of Atmanirbharta underscores our aim to attain autonomy in defence production and establish an ecosystem that positions India as a leading global defence exporter."

According to the Defence Ministry, the first-of-its-kind event was aimed at deepening understanding and delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet military needs in the near future and to further strengthen Aatmnirbharta in defence.

Gen. Anil Chauhan commended BEML for their efforts and endorsed the collaborative development of indigenous defence equipment. He emphasized the importance of joint integration to achieve synergy in line with the Government of India's agenda for military modernization.

The event served as a platform for open interactions, strengthening the relationships between BEML and the armed forces. These discussions were aimed at fostering mutual growth and ensuring that the defence sector can meet the evolving challenges and demands of modern military operations with equal collaboration from Defence PSU like BEML, officials said.

BEML CMD Shantanu Roy in his address reiterated the commitment of the defence PSU to enhancing the nation's indigenization efforts in army vehicles and solutions.

Roy said, "The synergy meet will provide valuable insights into the evolving needs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and we stand ready with our research and execution capabilities to meet these requirements."

