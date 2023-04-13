Security forces recover Pak drone with arms & ammunition in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, April 13 (IANS) The security forces recovered a Pakistani drone with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

A Defence ministry spokesman said in a statement on Thursday, "On the intervening night of 12-13 April 2023, the alert troops of Indian Army in coordination with J&K Police recovered a Drone crossing the Line of Control (LoC) from Pakistan into Indian territory in Beri Pattan area of Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district."

The spokesman said that 131 rounds of AK-47, five magazines and Rs two Lakh in cash was also recovered.

"The search operations are currently under progress," said the ministry official.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.