Scott Boland ready to give it all in WTC final against South Africa

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) After an impressive performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, Australia quick Scott Boland has set his sights on the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s.

As the highly anticipated one-off Test between Australia and South Africa approaches, both teams have begun preparations for the summit clash. Boland, a key figure in Australia’s pace attack, has expressed his ambition to secure a spot in the squad for the marquee spectacle.

"I've had my eye on that game since we qualified in January, so yeah I'll be doing everything I can over the next two or three months to make sure I'm right for that game on June 11," ICC quoted Boland as saying.

The 35-year-old played a crucial role in Australia’s triumphant 2023 WTC title, helping his side lift the mace for the first time. Boland’s five-wicket haul across two innings proved vital, particularly his impactful second-innings spell of 3-46 at The Oval, where he dismissed Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to guide Australia to victory.

Boland has consistently delivered in high-pressure situations, most recently shining in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home. Stepping up in the absence of Josh Hazlewood, who was sidelined with an injury after two Tests, Boland finished as the third-highest wicket-taker of the series with 21 scalps in just three matches. His standout performance came in the final Test in Sydney, where he claimed 6-45 in the second innings, helping Australia secure a 3-1 series win and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after more than a decade.

Currently recovering from a knee injury sustained during the Sheffield Shield, Boland is on the mend as he looks ahead to a packed cricketing schedule. He will face stiff competition from fellow pacers Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc for a place in the playing XI for the final.

"I think it's just working out what's working and what doesn't. I've only had this knee injury for eight to 10 months. I think we're going about it the right way. I'll have a little break now," Boland said.

"But once I do get up and going, I'm hoping to just go really smoothly and if everything goes well, I'll be right to go for that one Test in England and those three Tests in the Caribbean. And then after that, have another break again, and then sort of built my strengths and bowling loads again before the huge summer cricket next year," he added.

The Aussie pace trio, who missed the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year due to injuries and personal commitments, have since returned to action in the Indian Premier League earlier this month.

As Australia aim to defend its title and reaffirm its status as the world’s best Test side, first-time finalists South Africa will be eager to challenge them in what promises to be a thrilling contest at Lord’s.

