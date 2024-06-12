Scope for innovations in Indian systems of medicine is immense: AYUSH Secy

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) There is immense scope for innovation in Indian systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Sowa-Rigpa, AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a two-day national conference, PRANA (Protecting Rights and Novelties in ASUS), organised by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

The event "involved a significant number of innovations that have the potential to be patented, can be commercialized or could be fit for technology transfer of those patented items. These could become suitable for startups," the AYUSH Ministry said in a statement.

Kotecha asserted that "this is the right time to hold such a discussion on this platform as this promotes the Indian system of medicine (ISM), Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa through educational institutions across the country".

He further emphasised that "the scope for innovations in ISM is immense".

There is a "need to utilise the knowledge so that it becomes an asset and an opportunity for the institutions", NCISM Chairperson Vaidya Jayant Deopujari said.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine is the statutory body constituted under the NCISM Act, 2020.

The conference was held in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell.

