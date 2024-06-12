Bengal Pro T20 League: Harbour Diamonds Women beat Siliguri Strikers by 8 wickets in opener

Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) Harbour Diamonds Women's team on Wednesday began its campaign in Bengal Pro T20 League on a winning note, defeating Siliguri Strikers Women by eight wickets in the opening match at the Jadavpur University campus grounds, Salt Lake, here. The women's leg of the League began on Wednesday with Siliguri Striker and Harbour Diamonds locking horns in the opening match. It was a low-scoring match as Siliguri Strikers was only able to make 95/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 96, Harbour Diamonds got home quite easily in the 17th over. They suffered two blows in the 6th and 16th over respectively. Sanshita Sumit Bishwas (31 in 37 balls) and Jhumia Khatun (33 in 31 balls) made sure it was an easy win for Harbour Diamonds.

Batting first, Siliguri Strikers got off to a slow start with opening batters crawling their way in the middle. It was skipper Priyanka Bala who played a knock of 23 in 13 balls and took her side to 95/5.

Chandrima Ghosal also scored 24 runs in 22 balls but due to Siliguri Strikers starting very slow in a T20 match, the side wasn't able to cross 100. Harbour Diamonds registered their first win in the opening match itself.

The men's team of Harbour Diamonds also lost to Siliguri Strikers on Tuesday. Siliguri Strikers (men's team) were bundled out for 141 inside 20 overs but the side didn't lose hope and restricted Harbour Diamonds to 133/10 despite Badal Singh Balyan's (37 off 22 balls) flourishing knock.

The Bengal Pro T20 League, which is managed by Arivaa Sports, is conceptualized on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) involving eight franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories.

