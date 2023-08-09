Scolded by dad, teenage college student jumps off Mumbai building

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy jumped off a building in Mumbai and ended his life as his horrified family looked on this afternoon, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the boy took the plunge from his 5th floor flat in Pratiksha Nagar Building No 18, even as his stunned father, mother, and sisters shouted at him to stop.

A student of the Guru Nanak College at Sion, Siddhant was rushed in a badly-injured condition to a nearby hospital but succumbed soon thereafter.

The incident occurred after the boy’s father Sanjay Bhosale, an officer with the BMC L Ward Office, Kurla, had reportedly scolded him for some unknown reasons.

An accidental death report has been filed in the case at the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station (WTT).

"We are making further investigations… The victim’s mobile phone and laptop have been seized for the probe… but no suicide note has been recovered," WTT Police Station’s Senior Inspector Dyaneswar Argade told IANS.

A police team has also gone to question his friends in the college and the neighbourhood where he lived to examine all angles to the teenager’s sudden fatal act.

