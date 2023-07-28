School job case: ED files chargesheet against Sujay Bhadra

Kolkata, July 28 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a chargesheet at special court of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata against prime accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra a.k.a, Kalighater Kaku (uncle of Kalighat) in the alleged multi-crore school recruitment case.

In the 7,600- page chargesheet, with the principal chargesheet being of 125 pages, the central agency sleuths have detailed on how Bhadra collected the proceeds in the case and then diverted the same through different channels.

Sources said that in the chargesheet, the ED have detailed that as many as 100 bank accounts were used by Bhadra and his close associates in diverting the proceeds through the hawala route.

ED has also identified the corporate entities that were utilised in this diversion process as well as in entities in sectors like real estate development where these proceeds were invested, sources added.

In the chargesheet, source added, that how Bhadra with the help of reported city- based chartered accountant had artificially pumped up the share price of a particular company from the price of Rs 10 a share to that of Rs 440 a share/

The chargesheet against Bhadra has been filed in less than two months since he was arrested by the ED on May 30 this year.

ED has claimed that Bhadra acted as the main link between former state education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, both of whom are in judicial custody currently for their alleged involvement in the school job case.

Bhadra, according to ED’s findings, also maintained a close liaison with Trinamool Congress legislator and the former president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharyya, who is also in judicial custody now in the same case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.