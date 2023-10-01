UP school headmaster arrested for 'objectionable acts' with Class 5 girl

Ayodhya, Oct 1 (IANS) Headmaster of a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district was arrested for allegedly indulging in inappropriate acts with a Class 5 student.

An official said that resident of a village under Baba Bazar police station area of Mawai alleged that his daughter was stopped by Principal Rizwan Ahmed after the school ended and the accused committed obscene acts with the girl.

The police lodged an FIR under relevants sections of the IPC against the accused and arrested him.

The Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) has ordered immediate suspension of the principal and initiated an internal inquiry into the matter.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

