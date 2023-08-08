SC initiates contempt proceedings against PIL petitioner who failed to deposit Rs 1L cost

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court recently initiated contempt proceedings against a petitioner who did not deposit the cost of Rs 1 lakh imposed for filing a frivolous PIL which had sought directions to declare spiritual leader Sri Sri Thakur Anukulchandra as 'Paramatma'.

A bench of Justices CT Ravikumar and PV Sanjay Kumar noted that the petitioner did not deposit the cost imposed by the court and directed for initiation of contempt proceedings for wilful disobedience of its directions.

Last year in December, the Supreme Court had imposed Rs 1 lakh cost on the PIL petitioner saying that “now people will think at least four times before filing such PILs."

Declining to entertain the public interest litigation, the top court had said the plea is "thoroughly misconceived" which deserves to be dismissed with an exemplary cost. It added that the cost of Rs 1 lakh has to be deposited with its registry within four weeks from the date of order.

The petitioner, Upendra Nath Dalai, who appeared in-person, made Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), National Christian Council, Ramakrishna Math, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Sri Palanpuri Sthanakvasi Jain Association, Buddhist Society of India, etc, parties in the case.

The court said that India is a secular country and everyone has the full right to follow their religion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.