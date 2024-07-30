SC grants bail to ex-Maha Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail on medical grounds to former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, an accused in a money laundering case till the Bombay High Court decides his plea for regular bail.

A bench presided over by Justice Bela M. Trivedi passed the order after NCP leader Malik's lawyer submitted that his lung had collapsed and required medical treatment.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said that the anti-money laundering agency has no objection if Malik's interim medical bail is made absolute.

Senior advocate Arunabh Chowdhury, assisted by advocate Jayant Mohan, appeared on Malik's behalf in the matter.

Malik was ordered to be temporarily released on bail by the Supreme Court in August last year solely on medical grounds for a term of two months on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the trial court.

Later, it extended the interim relief for three months noting that Malik was suffering from chronic kidney ailments and his medical condition had not improved.

In January this year, the top court had ordered that the temporary bail granted to Malik on medical grounds be extended for six months.

The ED had arrested the senior political leader of the state in February 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a money-laundering case arising out of an alleged under-valued property deal with underworld links.

