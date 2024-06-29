Sanjay Jha appointed JD(U) working president, Nitish Kumar to remain party chief

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday appointed its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as the party's working president.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to serve as JD(U) chief.

The decision was taken at the National Executive meeting of the party in New Delhi.

Additionally, the party decided to push for Special Catagory Status for Bihar.

Bihar has been demanding special status from the Centre, a resolution that the state Cabinet passed in 2023 to overcome the economic and developmental disparities in the state.

The special status, if given, will increase Bihar's share of tax revenues from the Central government.

JD(U) contested the Lok Sabha elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on 16 seats and secured a win on 12 in Bihar.

This victory might be leveraged by the party leaders to secure the special status from the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The leaders also discussed the recent Lok Sabha election results and the strategies for the upcoming state Assembly elections in the country.

The meeting was chaired by CM Nitish Kumar and attended by all the party MPs and senior leaders.

