Salah was convinced Liverpool are heading in right direction: Slot

Liverpool, April 11 (IANS) After months of rumours and speculations, Liverpool fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Mohamed Salah has put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the club till 2027.

When asked what role he had in Salah’s extension, head coach Arne Slot revealed that Salah’s decision had to do with him having belief the club will continue to fight for titles.

"I am part of that process but I don't think I deserve the compliment. First of all, it's Mo's choice and his agent's choice what he wants. And second of all, the club, FSG, Richard (Hughes) and (chief executive) Michael Edwards all put in a lot of effort for him to extend.

"Effort mostly means money! But also effort, not only money. But what it might tell you is that we not only want a good season this season but we also want to make a good season next season as well. And Mo is convinced that there is a fair chance we are able to do so. That's a positive for us," said Slot in a press conference.

Since his 43.9 million pounds transfer from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has scored prolifically for the Reds, with only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt ahead of him in the club’s all-time goalscoring charts, with 243 strikes in 394 appearances to date.

During his time at Anfield, Salah has lifted seven major honours, picking up medals in the Premier League and Champions League, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

The Dutch head coach was 'very happy' with the deal finally being struck and hopes Salah will reward the fans with a stellar performance against West Ham United on Sunday.

"Happy, of course. He has shown at this club for so many years in a row how much of a value he is for the club and the team. Like all our fans and his team-mates, we are very happy that he has extended two more years. And hopefully, he can show on Sunday again [against West Ham in the Premier League] how important he has been for us all season,” added Slot.

