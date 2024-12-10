Sadhvi Ritambhara urges Indian govt to put pressure on Bangladesh over atrocities on Hindus

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Religious leader Sadhvi Ritambhara on Tuesday demanded that the Indian government exert pressure on Bangladesh to end the ongoing atrocities against minorities, particularly Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to IANS, Sadhvi Ritambhara emphasised that the international community, particularly the Indian government, must not allow Hindus to be seen as weak or cowardly in the face of violence and oppression.

"The Hindu minority in Bangladesh, including women, children, and young sages, are being subjected to horrific treatment. Houses are being destroyed, livelihoods are being stolen, and women, aged 8 to 80, are being subjected to rape and humiliation," Sadhvi Ritambhara said.

She called for immediate intervention to stop the violence against Hindus and warned that the patience of the Hindu community should not be mistaken for weakness.

"The simplicity and innocence of a Hindu should not be seen as cowardice. We have strength, and we will not stay silent," she added.

The Sadhvi emphasised the unity of Hindu society, underscoring that it is vital for the community to stand together in the face of such injustices.

"Hindus in Bangladesh were persecuted earlier. Then the Hindus of Kashmir faced similar fates, and now again it is the turn of the Hindus in Bangladesh. These attacks on Hindu communities — whether in Bangladesh or Kashmir — must not go unnoticed," she asserted.

Ritambhara called on Hindus to protect themselves and their communities.

"Your women are being insulted and persecuted, their honour is being defiled. This must not happen. Hindus must unite and rise against such atrocities," she concluded.

Sadhvi Ritambhara’s statements came as various civil society groups, including Delhi-based organisations, held a protest march to the Bangladesh High Commission on Tuesday.

The march aimed to bring global attention to the ongoing persecution of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

