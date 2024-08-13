Run special campaign to link Aadhar with bank accounts: Maha Minister

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on Tuesday urged all district guardian ministers to run a campaign for linking Aadhaar number with bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

She also suggested that the district guardian ministers organise a special function for the distribution of benefits under the Ladki Bahin scheme on August 17.

The government has planned to deposit Ra 3000 (Rs 1,500 each) for the months of July and August to the bank accounts through DBT of the

eligible women beneficiaries on August 17 ahead of Rakshabandhan.

Eligible beneficiary women who have applied till July 31 will get direct benefits in their bank account linked to Aadhaar.

Special camps should be organised in the district to link the Aadhaar number with the bank account of eligible women whose bank account has not been linked.

“After linking Aadhaar, the benefit of the scheme will be available in the accounts of these eligible beneficiaries,” said Tatkare.

The minister held a televisual review of the Ladki Bahin scheme with all divisional commissioners, district collectors, chief executive officers of zilla parishads and women and child development officers in the state.

Tatkare said that the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is important for the women of the state.

"A state-level programme for distribution of benefits of the scheme will be held in Pune on August 17. At the same time, programs should be held in every district under the chairmanship of the Guardian Minister. A district-level programme of benefit distribution should be held in the presence of MPs/MLAs in the district where the Guardian Minister is not available. Live telecast of the state-level event should be shown at the venue," she added.

So far, a list of 1.35 crore beneficiaries has been prepared under this scheme. Out of the eligible beneficiaries, about 27 lakh beneficiaries do not have their Aadhar cards linked to their bank account.

"A special campaign should be launched in every district to link the Aadhaar number with the bank account of these beneficiaries. The administration should ensure that no beneficiary is deprived of the scheme. For this, the help of district-level bankers should be taken," she said.

Tatkare directed that Aadhaar numbers should be linked to the bank accounts of as many beneficiaries as possible by August 17.

"The deadline of August 31 is not final and the application process will continue. The Eligible beneficiaries who come after August 31 will also get the benefit of this scheme," said Tatkare. She added that Eligible beneficiaries will get benefits after linking their Aadhaar number with a bank account.

“No eligible beneficiary will be deprived of benefits,” said the minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.