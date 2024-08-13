Andhra Pradesh plans aqua, food processing-based industrial parks

Amaravati, Aug 13 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday, directed the officials to formulate an action plan for the setting up of at least 100 food processing, aqua and horticulture besides mineral-based industrial development parks since the state has the most favourable atmosphere for establishing such units.

Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Departments of Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), at the State Secretariat here, the Chief Minister told the officials to conduct a detailed study on how many industrial developmental parks are now existing and the opportunities to develop more such units.

The Chief Minister also directed the officers to formulate plans for setting up area-based industrial parks keeping in view the backward areas in the State.

Through a PowerPoint presentation, the officials explained to the Chief Minister the existing industrial parks and ports to be established soon in the state. The Chief Minister directed the officers to initiate all kinds of measures to encourage the industrialists who came forward to set up such units in the State.

Chandrababu Naidu wanted the officials to take steps to set up at least 100 industrial parks in the state to an extent of 100 acres each. Pointing out that Maharashtra stands on top in the country in having the largest number of industrial parks, Chandrababu said that the state has now only 53 such parks and wanted measures to be taken in the coming days to establish more parks.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take steps to revive the Malavalli Industrial Park in Vijayawada which was subjected to total neglect by the previous government. He also wanted an action plan to be prepared for the development of integrated ports under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) system and conduct a detailed study on the best ports being maintained with private partnerships.

Minister for Industries T. G. Bharat, Minister for MSME and SERP Kondapalli Srinivas, Chief Secretary, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, Secretary, N Yuvaraj, Additional Secretary to CM Kartikeya Mishra, Commissioner of Industries Sridhar, APIIC MD Kishore and others participated in the meeting.

