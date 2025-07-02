RSS is cancer, BJP's love towards it superficial, says Priyank Kharge after ban remarks

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) After claiming that Congress will ban RSS once it comes to power in the Centre, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge continued attacking the organisation on Wednesday, saying that it is "cancer" and the BJP's love towards it is "superficial".

Priyank Kharge, the Minister for RDPR, IT and BT, is the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Priyank Kharge stated on Wednesday that, "Following my remarks regarding a possible ban on the RSS, BJP leaders, including state President B.Y. Vijayendra and MLA V. Sunil Kumar, have been issuing various statements. Let the BJP not forget that there is a cure for the cancer that is RSS - an organisation that threatens national unity, the national anthem, the national flag, and the Constitution - and that cure lies within the Constitution itself."

"For BJP leaders, defending the RSS is absolutely essential - to safeguard their positions and to secure their political future - because they are all tethered to Nagpur. Even if they dislike it, they are compelled to defend the RSS," he said.

The minister said, "The BJP’s love for the RSS is only superficial - it resides in their throats, not in their hearts. If their admiration were genuine, BJP leaders would be sending their own children to RSS shakhas instead of schools. Not a single BJP leader’s child wears RSS shorts and plays with lathis at a shakha. Even the BJP knows that associating their children with the RSS would ruin their futures."

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi were to suddenly launch a campaign like 'Selfie with Shakha' for BJP leaders’ children, even the RSS would come to know the truth of their loyalty. It would be good if respected Vijayendra and other BJP leaders acknowledged the historical truth that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had banned the RSS, considering it a terrorist organisation," he claimed.

"Even if one doesn't fear mobs or violence, one must fear the Constitution of this country. Vijayendra, Sunil Kumar -- in this nation, the Constitution is the ultimate authority. My challenge to the BJP: As the RSS prepares to celebrate its centenary, let it list just 10 contributions it has made to the country over the past 100 years," he challenged.

Kharge said, "What has it done to improve the nation’s economy? What efforts has it made for social reform? What has it done to eradicate inequality and oppression? What programmes has it undertaken for the welfare of the poor? How has it worked toward national unity? Those defending the RSS must answer: Why did the RSS stay away during the Salt Satyagraha in the freedom movement? Why did it not participate in the Quit India Movement and instead side with the British? Why did it burn copies of the Constitution? Why did it oppose the national flag? Why did it refuse to hoist the Tricolour for decades? Where was your so-called powerful organisation when the nation fought three wars?"

"Wearing khaki shorts and waving sticks doesn’t give anyone the power to defy the Constitution -- nor does it make anyone a patriot," he stated.

Slamming Priyank Kharge for his statement on the RSS ban, state President Vijayendra stated, "The Congress party's intolerance, hatred, and frustration toward the RSS will not harm the organisation in any way. Since the time of Nehru, the RSS has firmly withstood Congress' threats and attacks. So what weight do immature individuals like Priyank Kharge carry?"

