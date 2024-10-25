RSS’ All-India Executive Board meeting in Mathura from today

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold an important meeting of the All-India Executive Board in Mathura on Friday.

The two-day meet that will conclude on October 26, will among other things, hold a discussion on the expansion of the organisation before its centenary in 2025.

It will also dwell on ways to take forward the messages given by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on the occasion of Dussehra.

In his message on Dussehra, the RSS chief had pointed out that though India was stronger and more respected in the world with an enhanced credibility in the past few years there was a need to understand some sinister conspiracies that were underway.

He had said, “If we take a look at the current scenario of our country, such challenges are clearly visible in front of us. Attempts to disturb and destabilise the country seem to be gaining momentum from all directions.”

He had also called upon the Hindu community to organise itself urgently and cited the example of atrocities in Bangladesh as a case in point.

Referring to the violent coup that took place in Bangladesh, Bhagwat had said that the practice of unprovoked brutal atrocities on the Hindu community residing there was repeated.

“The Hindu community there got organised and came out of their homes to defend themselves but as long as the tyrannical fundamentalist nature exists there, then the sword of danger will hang over the heads of Hindus,” he had said.

He had also touched upon the illegal infiltration from Bangladesh into India and stressed that the population imbalance caused by it had become a matter of serious concern even among the common man.

“Mutual harmony and national security too come under scanner due to this illegal immigration,” the RSS chief had said and asked the Hindu communities across the world to learn the lesson that being unorganised and weak was like inviting atrocities by the wicked.

