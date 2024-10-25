Karisma Kapoor takes an elevator selfie to say ‘goodnight’

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor shared a mirror selfie from an elevator and wished her fans “goodnight”.

Karisma took to Instagram, where she is seen posing in an elevator as she took a mirror selfie, The actress is seen dressed in an oversized white T-shirt and black pants.

For the caption, she just wrote: “GN”, which is short for “Goodnight”.

Earlier this month, the elder sister of Kareena Kapoor Khan, gave a peep into her “magical night.”

She shared photos, where the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress could be seen radiating elegance in a chic ensemble. She complimented her multi-coloured co-ord suit with minimalist accessories, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

She completed her look with subtle make-up and sleek hair, exuding effortless grace.

Sharing the images, Karisma, who is fondly called as Lolo, wrote in the caption, “An exquisite evening celebrating the upcoming festivities Thank you for this magical night.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Murder Mubarak’ actress recently appeared on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2’ with Kareena. During their appearance on the show, both sisters shared several surprising revelations.

Karisma recalled the moment Kareena first confided in her about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan. She mentioned that it happened while she was in London, describing the news as almost earth-shattering.

Karisma has worked in almost over 100 films and some of her most notable works include, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’, ‘Judwaa’, and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, to name a few.

She took a break from acting after starring in the television soap opera ‘Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny' and has appeared in select projects since then.

She made her comeback with the web series ‘Mentalhood’ in 2020.

Talking about Kareena, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

The film is the fifth installment of his Cop Universe and a direct sequel to

“Singham Returns.”

