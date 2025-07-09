Riteish Deshmukh begins filming for 'Masti 4' in London

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Basking in the success of "Raid 2" and "Housefull 5", actor Riteish Deshmukh has commenced shooting for his next - "Masti 4".

The shooting for the fourth installment in the 'Masti' franchise is currently taking place in London.

Talking about being a part of "Masti 4", Riteish said "I believe every actor should feel fortunate to be part of a franchise or any film that extends into multiple installments as it signifies the love it received over years. I am grateful to be working on several such other projects. I think it's a source of pride for any actor to be part of a great team coming together to carry forward the franchise that's been celebrated over decades."

"It feels good when you work hard on something and then hope people will love the film, and I'm truly grateful for the kind of love audiences have showered on them," the 'Heyy Babyy' actor added.

On July 1, director Milap Zaveri announced the UK schedule for “Masti 4” with a social media post.

He took to his Instagram handle and dropped a throwback image from a story sitting for "Masti" in 2003.

“This pic was clicked 22 years ago in 2003 in Lonavala at the story sitting/Script session of #Masti when i was the writer of the film Now 21 years later I start the shoot of the UK schedule of #Mastiii4 as the director. Grateful for this opportunity and the journey till here. Huge responsibility on my shoulders to take this super successful and loved franchise ahead. Will do my best," he captioned the post.

Aside from Riteish, “Masti 4” will also feature Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Ruhii Singh in significant roles, along with others.

The original drama "Masti" reached the viewers back in 2004, followed by "Grand Masti" in 2013 and “Great Grand Masti” in 2016.

In addition to "Masti 4", Riteish also has "Dhamaal 4" and "Raja Shivaji" in the making.

