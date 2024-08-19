RG Kar tragedy: Trinamool MP continues to rebel, calls for more forceful protests

Kolkata, Aug 19 (IANS) Even after getting notice from Kolkata Police for questioning shortly after his social media post demanding custodial interrogation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and the former and controversial Principal of state-run R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh in connection with the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor here, veteran Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has called for more forceful protests on the issue.

After his social media post on this count went viral on Sunday morning, Ray was summoned by the Kolkata Police for appearance at the city police headquarters the same evening. After he decided to ignore that summons, the city police served him a second notice for appearance.

Soon after that Ray made two significant posts on this social media handle indicating that he will continue with his rebel in the matter though much to the disapproval of his own party leadership.

In his first post, he attached a song by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore whose opening lines are: “Ami bhoy korbo na bhoy korbo na, du bela morar age morbo na bhai morbno na (I will not be scared and I will not die before death)."

After hours he made the second post where he called for protests against the police assault on and the arrest of the supporters of two traditional rival soccer clubs of Kolkata, East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan, after they gathered in front of the city’s biggest and most popular football stadium and made a united protests against the ghastly rape and murder of the medic, on Sunday afternoon.

“I appeal to all football and sports lovers to protest unitedly against the arbitrary arrests of supporters of Mohunbagan and East Bengal in a peaceful and democratic manner. Jai Mohunbagan! Jai East Bengal!” Ray said in his post.

Ray, for the first time, showed signs of rebellion as he expressed solidarity in the 'Midnight Protest March by Women in Kolkata' on August 14, as he said that in view of the fact that he has a “daughter” and “little granddaughter” like many Bengali families, he has decided to join the protest.

