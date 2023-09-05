Reshuffle in Bengal Cabinet likely before Mamata's overseas trip

Kolkata, Sep 5 (IANS) A reshuffle in the West Bengal Cabinet is likely before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee embarks on her 11-day overseas trip on September 12 to scout for investment for the state, said insiders in Trinamool Congress.

However, it is unlikely that any new face will be inducted into the state Cabinet in the upcoming reshuffle, said a member of the state Cabinet on condition of anonymity,

“Rather, there might be changes in the existing portfolios, with responsibilities for some being curtailed and enhanced for some others,” the Cabinet member said.

The last time that Cabinet reshuffle took place was in August last year. Party insiders said that the departments that might see changes in this possible ministerial reshuffle are tourism, food & supplies and unconventional energy.

There is a buzz that the current Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mulluck, who had earlier handled the affairs of the Food & Supplies department, will be again given its charge as an additional portfolio.

The current Food & Supplies Minister, Rathin Ghosh, might be made the Minister in charge of the Environmental Affairs department, party insiders said.

