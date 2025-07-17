Reliance Industrial Infra’s Q1 profit rises 6.9 pc to Rs 3.1 crore

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) has announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY25-26 (Q1 FY26), with the company posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.10 crore, up 6.9 per cent from Rs 2.90 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY25).

On a standalone basis, the net profit stood at Rs 2.56 crore, compared to Rs 2.41 crore in Q1 FY25 -- showing a growth of around 6.2 per cent, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, the company's total income declined slightly to Rs 18.28 crore from Rs 18.43 crore in the year-ago period.

RIIL continues to provide essential infrastructure services, including the transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines, primarily to Reliance Industries Limited.

The company has not announced any new expansion plans and appears focused on maintaining its existing operations for now, as per its filing.

On the expenses front, RIIL showed improved cost control. Total expenses fell to Rs 14.81 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 15.38 crore in Q1 FY25 and Rs 16.39 crore in Q4 FY25.

The employee benefit expenses also dropped to Rs 2.23 crore, compared to Rs 2.91 crore a year ago and Rs 2.41 crore in the previous quarter.

Operating expenses stood at Rs 3.05 crore, slightly lower than Rs 3.28 crore in Q1 FY25 but up from Rs 2.76 crore in Q4 FY25.

RIIL’s stock showed a modest gain on Thursday, ending 1.46 per cent or Rs 13.85 higher at Rs 960 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), compared to Rs 946.15 on Wednesday.

However, the stock is still down 29.83 per cent over the past year and has fallen 12.60 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

In the past three months, the stock has gained 12.84 per cent. RIIL remains a key player in infrastructure services for the Reliance Group, even as it maintains a low-profile presence in the broader market.

