'Release MGNREGA funds for TN workers', Congress' Manickam Tagore writes to PM

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Monday said that he has once again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an urgent release of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds to the workers in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, Tagore, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu’s Virudhu Nagar, said, “Penned a letter on November 4 to the Prime Minister addressing the extraordinary delay in MGNREGA payments. Timely disbursement is crucial to support our rural workforce. Let's ensure that the lifeline of rural India remains strong and responsive.”

He also shared the two-page letter written to the Prime Minister. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Tagore, who is Congress in-charge for Goa said, “This is to express my deep concern to you once again about the delay in the disbursement of wages under the MGNREGA in Virudhunagar. I previously communicated my concerns in my letters dated October 13 and September 12, but unfortunately, the situation has not improved.”

He said that during his visit to the villages of Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, it came to his attention that wages for individuals working through MGNREGA were last paid on August 3.

“For the past fourteen weeks, these hardworking individuals have not received their due wages. This delay has created severe financial instability, especially considering the upcoming Diwali festival, where these funds are essential for the well-being of the working households in our region,” the Congress leader said.

“I want to emphasize that this delay in payment is not only causing financial distress but also affecting the dignity and well-being of the rural workforce in our constituency. The lack of timely disbursement of funds under MGNREGA has created significant challenges for the stakeholders involved in implementing this vital scheme,” he said.

He further said that the shortage of funds has become a major obstacle, leading to delayed payments and adversely impacting the lives of the people who depend on these earnings for their basic needs.

“As per my previous communication to Union Finance Minister, an amount of Rs 84.23 crore is pending in Madurai district alone, and approximately Rs 17,500 per household is to be paid. Despite my previous appeals, there has been no positive response from your esteemed office or the Ministry of Rural Development. This unfortunate situation has left me with no choice but to undertake agitation or dharna in front of the Nationalized Banks on November 6 to draw attention to this pressing issue,” Tagore added.

