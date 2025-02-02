Rejected all Oppn proposals: Pramod Tiwari on Waqf (Amendment) Bill JPC report

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) As the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, prepares to present its report in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Opposition leaders have voiced strong dissent over the process.

According to the List of Business, Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, along with BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, will present the report in both Hindi and English. The committee will also place on record the evidence presented before it.

Reacting to this, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticised the government's handling of the Bill, asserting that amendments by Opposition members were rejected.

"Even before the Waqf Bill is presented, there is uproar. Out of 44 proposed amendments, not a single one from the Opposition was accepted," Tiwari said.

"What was the point of forming the JPC if they refused to consider even one of our suggestions? They have rejected all Opposition amendments while accepting those of the ruling party," he told IANS.

"It seems the government is determined to push through its agenda. Once the Bill is presented in the Lok Sabha, we will study it and respond accordingly," he added.

The JPC submitted its final report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30. On the same day, Jagdambika Pal personally met the Speaker to hand over the document.

The committee adopted the draft report and the amended Bill on January 29, following which Opposition leaders submitted dissent notes.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain alleged that sections of his dissent note had been redacted without his knowledge.

Expressing his disapproval, Hussain wrote on X, "As a Member of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, I had submitted a detailed dissent note opposing the Bill. Shockingly, parts of my dissent note have been redacted without my knowledge!"

Criticising what he called an attempt to suppress opposition voices, he added, "The Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was already reduced to a farce, but now they've stooped even lower—censoring dissenting voices of Opposition MPs! What are they so scared of? Why this attempt to silence us?"

The JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday approved the draft of the Bill, incorporating 14 amendments proposed by members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The JPC Chairperson had confirmed that the amendments were adopted through a majority vote, with 16 members supporting the changes and 10 opposing them.

The Opposition has accused the ruling party of using the Bill to undermine the autonomy of Waqf boards and infringe on the constitutional rights of the Muslim community.

On the other hand, BJP members defend the Bill, arguing that it aims to bring modernity, transparency, and accountability to the management of Waqf properties.

They contend that the amendments are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of the boards and to prevent misuse of Waqf assets.

The report, which will be presented in Parliament on Monday, is all set to stir further debate, as the Bill and its provisions are expected to be taken up for discussion.

