Reflects rise of India, says BJP's Amit Malviya on PM Modi receiving 23 global honours

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) On a day when Cyprus conferred its highest civilian honour upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader Amit Malviya praised the Indian premier's expanding international popularity and characterised his 23 Global Honours as a reflection of the country’s Global Ascent.

Malviya, in charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, took to social media to celebrate PM Modi’s latest honour and said, “No Prime Minister of India has ever had such a profound global impact.”

“This is not just about one leader - it reflects the rise of India’s economic strength, strategic clarity, and diplomatic assertiveness on the world stage. And none of it would have been possible without the unwavering trust that 140 crore Indians have placed in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” he wrote on X.

Malviya also reflected upon the shift in the country’s diplomacy that has forced the world to acknowledge its potential.

“For the first time, India’s foreign policy is unapologetically India First — clear-headed, confident, and consistent. The world is not just watching; it is acknowledging and respecting this new India,” he wrote.

Starting from 2016, Malviya listed the 23 global honours conferred on PM Modi over the past decade. From the Saudi Arabia’s Order of King Abdulazis in 2016 to the UAE’s Order of Zayed Award in 2019, the BJP leader also highlighted the 2020 US government’s Legion of Merit awarded to PM Modi.

The list of PM Modi’s Global Honours also included Bhutan’s Order of the Druk Gyalpo in 2021 and Egypt’s Order of the Nile, France’s Grand Cross of the Legion and Greece’s Grand Cross of the Order of Honour, all awarded in 2023.

Malviya’s list of PM Modi’s Honours received last year included Russia’s Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, Kuwait’s The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer and awards given by Guyana, Barbados, Nigeria and Dominica.

The honour given by Cyprus to PM Modi on Monday is the third international award for him this year. Earlier, Sri Lanka conferred on the PM its highest civilian honour, The Mitra Vibhushana and Mauritius gave him The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.

Earlier, PM Modi received the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the highest civilian honour of Cyprus, from President Nikos Christodoulides during their bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, PM Modi said, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude and express my deep appreciation for this honour. This recognition is not just for me; it is a tribute to the 140 crore Indians. It acknowledges their strength and aspirations."

PM Modi also took to X to share his thoughts on the honour and wrote, “Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations.”

