Rashmi Gupta is learning 'more sophisticated Hindi' for her role in 'Dhruv Tara'

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actress Rashmi Gupta, who has recently entered the show 'Dhruv Tara-Samay Sadi Se Pare' opened up on her role as Chandra, sharing that she is learning more sophisticated Hindi for her character.

Talking about her role, Rashmi, who featured in 'Pandya Store', shared: "It’s a proper parallel lead and the story is interesting in a very positive way. The language is 'shudh' Hindi, so I am learning some more sophisticated Hindi for that."

"Usually on television shows and films, we see two sisters as rivals or not on good terms but in our show, Chandra and Tara (played by Riya Sharma) are very close and they share a wonderful bond," said Rashmi.

She continued saying, "I was welcomed with a rose and a handwritten letter on my first day of shooting, it was so nice of them, it made me feel special. I am looking forward to having a great time on the set."

Rashmi further said that the best part of being in a daily show is that she is working every day and since it's a daily soap, one has to wake up early.

"I maintain a timetable and I think it’s like going for a job. And at the end of the day, I am working and busy which is great because who wants to be out of work in a city like Mumbai," added Rashmi.

The show stars Ishaan Dhawan as Dhruv, and Riya Sharma as Tara. The new episodes will see completely different avatars of Dhruv and Tara.

Once a warrior princess in the 17th century, in this phase of the story, Tara becomes a subdued girl. On the other hand, Dhruv, a doctor from the 21st century, is now a lazy, aimless and angry young man in the 19th century, who doesn’t want to live in India anymore. It will be interesting to watch whether the two lovers will be united in this century, or will be separated once again.

The new century also paves the way for new characters with Pankaj Dheer and Neelu Vaghela joining the cast as Dhruv’s parents, among others.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, 'Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare' airs on Sony SAB.

Rashmi has earlier donned the role of Goddess Parvati in the series 'Tirupati Balaji Kathasar'. She has also featured in 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega', and 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'.

