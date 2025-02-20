Ranji Trophy: Jaymeet Patel’s grit keeps Gujarat’s semis hopes alive

Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (IANS) The 22-year-old, Gujarat’s young batting sensation, Jaymeet Patel stood tall under immense pressure in his debut First-Class season and guided his team closer to Kerala’s first-innings total with a fighting knock on Day 4 in the Ranji Trophy semifinal at Narendra Modi Stadium.

With Gujarat still trailing by 28 runs and only three wickets in hand, the battle for supremacy remains finely poised heading into the final day.

Jaymeet, Gujarat’s leading run-scorer this season, walked in with the hosts reeling under a middle-order collapse orchestrated by Kerala’s veteran off-spinner Jalaj Saxena. But instead of succumbing to the pressure, he took the game deep, forging crucial partnerships with Vishal Jayswal and Siddharth Desai. His measured approach ensured Gujarat kept chipping away at the deficit, setting up a tense finale where every run would count.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat’s hopes of first innings lead were jolted when Manan Hingrajia fell to a contentious third-umpire decision just five overs into the morning session. Replays suggested the ball had struck his bat and pad almost simultaneously, but the review ruled in favour of Kerala, sending Hingrajia back for 33.

Despite the setback, overnight centurion Priyank Panchal and wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel countered the visiting attack with positive stroke play. Kerala spread the field early, allowing the duo to rotate strike comfortably. The plan to start with a pacer alongside Saxena backfired, as M.D. Nidheesh struggled with his line and leaked runs.

However, Saxena struck gold when he bowled a sharply turning delivery from the rough, dismantling Panchal’s stumps just two runs short of a well-deserved 150. The veteran spinner then outfoxed Urvil Patel four overs later, tempting him down the track and allowing Mohammed Azharuddeen to complete a sharp stumping.

With Gujarat in a tricky position, Hemang Patel - brought in as a concussion substitute for Ravi Bishnoi - was surprisingly promoted to No. 5. Though primarily a medium-pacer, Hemang took the attack to the spinners, disrupting their rhythm with a quick-fire 27.

However, the mandatory new-ball introduction after 100 overs gave Kerala the breakthrough, as Nidheesh dismissed Hemang with a brilliant catch by substitute Shoun Roger at deep third man.

Saxena, who bowled an uninterrupted 27-over spell, then removed Gujarat skipper Chintan Gaja in the first over after lunch, putting Kerala in firm control.

Just when Gujarat seemed on the brink, Jaymeet Patel showcased remarkable composure. He first stitched a valuable stand with Vishal Jayswal before the latter fell while attempting an ill-advised slog-sweep off Aditya Sarwate. Siddharth Desai then took on the role of a defensive anchor, blocking deliveries while ensuring Jaymeet got most of the strike.

Kerala, sensing an opportunity, altered their tactics - allowing Jaymeet easy singles while focusing on dismissing Siddharth. However, this approach backfired as it reduced the scoreboard pressure, letting Gujarat inch closer without taking undue risks. Apart from Saxena, Kerala’s spinners failed to make much of an impact on the slowing pitch.

As the match heads into its decisive final day, Gujarat’s hopes rest on Jaymeet’s shoulders. A mere 28 runs stand between them and the all-important first-innings lead. Kerala, on the other hand, will need early wickets to wrest back control and deny Gujarat a spot in the Ranji Trophy final.

Brief scores: Kerala 457 all out lead Gujarat 429/7 in 154 overs (Priyank Panchal 117, Jaymeet Patel 74 not out) by 28 runs.

