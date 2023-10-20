Rakshit Shetty's 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side B' to release on Nov 17

Bengagluru, Oct 20 (IANS) After the massive success of the Kannada film ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ first part, which is also titled ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side A’, actor Rakshit Shetty has finally announced the release date of Side-B. Picking up the threads from Side A, the second part will hit theaters on November 17.

“Will there be a change in the course of destiny? ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B’ releases on 17th November in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam,” Rakshit Shetty wrote on X.

A romance drama-thriller film, ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello-Side A’ follows a driver named Manu who wants his girlfriend Priya to move in with him. Living in their love bubble, the happy couple’s romance is dented when Manu ends up landing in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Eventually, these circumstances begin to crack their relationship all the while Manu wants to lay his hands on his dream apartment which he hopes to secure in order to live a life with Priya.

A story of love, sacrifice, emotional turmoil, the movie released immense acclaim from audience and critics alike, and upon ending on a cliffhanger, the second part or Side B was anxiously awaited.

While the initial date for Side B was October, post-production problems caused the producers to shift the release date twice from October 19 to October 27 before finally confirming the release date as November 17 in order to polish up the final product.

Directed and co-written by Hemanth M. Rao, ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello- Side B’ stars Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Chaithra J. Achar in lead roles. In addition, it will also star Achyuth Kumar, Pavitra Lokesh, Avinash, and Sharath Lohithaswa in important supporting roles.

