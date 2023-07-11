Rajasthan: Transfer of Rs 1,000 cr to 50 lakh beneficiaries another step in public interest, says Congress

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Congress on Tuesday dubbed the direct cash transfer of Rs 1,000 crore into the bank account of 50 lakh people as another step in public interest.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “Taking another step in the public interest, the Congress government of Rajasthan has increased the minimum social security pension to Rs 1,000 per month. Today, a total of Rs 1,000 crore will be directly transferred to the accounts of more than 50 lakh beneficiaries of the state.”

His remarks came after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday initiated the process of transferring an amount of more than Rs 1,000 crore as pension to the bank accounts of more than 50 lakh beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the State Level Social Security Pension Scheme Beneficiary Dialogue Programme.

The step ahead of the crucial assembly election is being seen as a master stroke by Gehlot, where he is hoping to form the government by breaking the 25 year old tradition of alternate party government.

Recently, Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has focused on giving special emphasis to the pro-people scheme in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.