Rajasthan: Kharge, Rahul to lay foundation stone of new Congress headquarters on Sep 23

Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone of the new Congress state headquarters building on September 23 in Jaipur.

The inaugural process will be followed by a Congress meeting and workers' dialogue. Congress will also kick start the election campaign through this meeting and the election related tasks will be given to party officials from booth level to district level.

A joint conference of booth president, block president, division president, city president, district president and state officials of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will also be organised.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have been invited to lay the foundation stone of the building of the new state Congress headquarters on September 23.

He said that a meeting has also been organised. “From our booth presidents to all the office bearers have been invited. We have got land allotted for the new building from the government. All formalities have been completed,” he said.

He said that the PCC building will be built in front of the new City Park near Dravyavati river front in Mansarovar area.

“A total of 6000 square yards of land has been allotted to build the Congress headquarters. The new headquarters project will cost around Rs 80 crore,” he said.

He said that separate chambers will be built for the state president and officials in the new state headquarters of Congress.

General Secretary and Spokesperson of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, Swarnim Chaturvedi said that the officials of the organisation including district, block, division and booth presidents and executive officials should participate in the conference.

