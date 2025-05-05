Rajasthan Air Pistol Mixed Team clinches first gold of Khelo India Youth Games 2025

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Rajasthan’s Prachi and Mayank Choudhary clinched the first gold medal on offer in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 Bihar, winning a thrilling duel with Uttar Pradesh in the 10m air pistol mixed team final at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Monday.

With the teams tied at 15-15, Prachi, who is taking part in her second Khelo India Youth Games, shot 10.6 and helped Rajasthan win gold. Uttar Pradesh’s Dev Pratap and Urva Chaudhary took silver.

“Ups and downs were there during the match, and I’m happy my last shot was good enough to give us gold. I’m happy to clinch the top prize with Mayank,” said the 18-year-old from Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Prachi was part of a team that won silver last time.

Monday’s final saw one of the youngest participants, Dev Pratap, who put up a solid performance for Uttar Pradesh. The 14-year-old Noida resident, taking part in his maiden Khelo India Youth Games, said, “It is quite nice competing in the Games.

Though I do not have much experience, I tried my best. Having patience was the key. During some shots, I felt I didn’t have to fire and I delayed taking the shots by taking fresh aim."

Khelo India athlete Urva, competing in her third KIYG, praised her younger teammate. “It’s really wonderful playing with him. He was shooting really well. There was a point in the final round where we were 2-10 down. But we covered up and tied the score at 15-15,” she said.

In the bronze medal match, Delhi’s Hardik Bansal and Niyamicka Rana defeated Haryana’s Pratik Sheokand and Kanak 16-14. Delhi seemed set to run away with the match when it led 14-6. However, Haryana staged a solid comeback and led to a suspenseful finish.

