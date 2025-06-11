Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Sonam's family demands death penalty for her if she is guilty

Indore, June 11 (IANS) After the Meghalaya Police investigation revealed that Sonam Raghuvanshi orchestrated the entire chilling murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, her family has decided to boycott her and demanded the death penalty for her crime.

Sonam's brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, on Wednesday, met Raja Raghuvanshi's parents at the latter's home in Indore and apologised for his sister's involvement in killing her own husband. During a meeting with Raja's mother, Govind said that his sister deserves the death penalty.

"We will boycott her completely. No one would visit her. We will not provide any help during court proceedings in Meghalaya. If the court finds her guilty, we will wish she gets the death penalty for her crime," Govind, who was accompanied by Raja's brother Vipin, told media persons. However, responding to Sonam and Raj Kushwaha's relationship, Govind said that he wasn't aware of it. "I came to know it from the media only. Raj Kushwaha was just an employee in our family business. What I can say is that she used to tie a rakhi to Raj," Govind replied.

Responding about Jitendra Raghuvanshi, another suspect in the chilling murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, Govind said, "He (Jitendra) is my cousin, he was also working as an employee in my family business."

Raj Kushwaha was working as an accountant at a furniture sheet unit owned by Sonam's family, and he was in a relationship with Sonam for the last few months, according to police.

Meanwhile, a team of Meghalaya Police, along with Indore Police, visited one of the accused, Vishal Chauhan's home on Wednesday and carried out a thorough inspection. During the search, the police have recovered clothes that Chouhan wore during the crime.

"Based on information given by Chauhan, the pants and shirts he was wearing at the time of Raghuvanshi's murder were seized from his house," Indore's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Poonamchandra Yadav told media persons. Meghalaya Police will send these clothes to the forensic science laboratory to find out whether there are blood stains on them," he added.

Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said a 12-member team of Meghalaya Police left for Shillong with the four accused— Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi— after obtaining their transit custody from an Indore district court.

