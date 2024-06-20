Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Bihar

Patna, June 20 (IANS) Bihar received light to moderate rain on Thursday bringing respite to the people from the scorching hot weather conditions.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning hit parts of the Kishanganj and Araria districts of the Seemanchal region late Wednesday night.

The Meteorological Department has not yet said anything clearly about the monsoon.

In Patna, strong winds have been blowing since late Wednesday night.

People were seen enjoying the pleasant weather.

Moderate rain was recorded in Buxar, Jamui, Motihari, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya and Aurangabad districts.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Saran, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Darbhanga, Supaul, Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj and Madhubani in the next 24 hours.

