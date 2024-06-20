On her way to shoots, Deepika Singh soaks up the pleasures of Mumbai rains

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Television actress Deepika Singh enjoyed every moment of the Mumbai rains while travelling to the set of 'Mangal Lakshmi'.

Deepika took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself sitting in the backseat of a car and recording the pouring rain on her way to the shoot.

The actress used 'Saawan Barse Tarse Dil' from the 1999 film 'Dahek', sung by Hariharan and Sadhna Sargam, as the background music.

In her caption, Deepika, who made her television debut in 2011 with the serial 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', wrote: “#monsoon #mumbairains #onmywaytoshooting #mangallakshmi.”

Recently, in an interview with IANS, Deepika shared that when she first entered the world of television, she hadn't planned on playing a protagonist.

“I think God has chosen me. I had never planned that I would be the protagonist of a show when I joined 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' in 2011, and still, I am the protagonist of this wonderful show,” she said.

In her 13-year-long journey on the small screen, Deepika, who is touted as one of television’s big names, made her debut as Sandhya Rathi in the show 'Diya Aur Baati Hum.'

She later appeared in the show 'Kavach... MahaShivratri.' In 2018, she was seen in a web series called 'The Real Soulmate'. Currently, she can be seen in 'Mangal Lakshmi'.

The actress, who is also a trained Odissi dancer, talked about facing criticism, stating that she knows she’s doing well when she’s trolled for no reason.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.