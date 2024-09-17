Rahul reached agenda with Omar to release all terrorists: Amit Shah in Haryana rally

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went to Kashmir and reached an agenda with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah to release all imprisoned terrorists.

“Rahul Gandhi went to Kashmir and arrived at an agenda with Omar Abdullah. They want to release all imprisoned terrorists after the elections. They want to hold talks with Pakistan. They want to uplift the ban from all banned terrorist organisations,” Shah said at his first election meeting in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

The Union Home Minister, who will release the party’s poll manifesto on Wednesday, said Haryana is known for three things: the maximum number of soldiers on all fronts, after Independence, came from Haryana; the farmers of Haryana came to the rescue when we had to import foodgrains. They gave us surplus foodgrains and the maximum medals in the Olympics and Paralympics have been won by athletes of Haryana.

From Loharu, BJP’s three-time legislator J.P. Dalal, one of the state’s wealthiest politicians who is holding the Finance portfolio in the outgoing Nayab Singh Saini-led government in the state, is in the fray.

Taking multiple swipes at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said Rahul ‘baba’ is a big machine of telling lies. “I want to ask Rahul ‘baba’, before the Haryana elections, please clarify whether the Act of removing Article 370 in Kashmir was good or bad?”

“I want to say that when Babar demolished the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, our aim was to build the Ram Temple there. Modi-ji also performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and did the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir after building a grand temple.”

Reminding the voters about the welfare schemes launched by the Saini government in the state, the Union minister said, “Today I want to ask (Bhupinder) Hooda saab that you have ruled here for a long time. You tell me how many crops you purchased on MSP (minimum support price)? During the time of Hooda saab, a maximum of four crops were purchased at the MSP, whereas today our Nayab Singh Saini government is purchasing 24 crops at the MSP.”

Eyeing to woo the youth, Shah said Rahul Gandhi was playing politics over the Agniveer scheme.

“I guarantee all the Agniveers of Haryana that when they return from the Army, we will give them jobs,” he assured.

Slamming the previous Congress government in the state led by Bhupinder Hooda from 2005 to 2014, Shah said, “When Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the Chief Minister of Haryana, jobs were given through slips and expenses, but in our government, everything happens in a transparent manner.”

Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member Assembly on October 5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.