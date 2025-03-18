Rahul, Priyanka call Telangana BC quota hike revolutionary step

Hyderabad, March 18 (IANS) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have said the government in Telangana has fulfilled the promise of enhancing reservations to the Backward Classes, and termed it a revolutionary step towards social justice.

Day after the Telangana Assembly passed two Bills to enhance reservations to Backward Classes (BCs) to 42 per cent in education, employment and elections to rural and urban local bodies, they congratulated the people.

Rahul Gandhi posted on ‘X’ that the actual number of OBC community obtained through the scientific caste census in the state was accepted and a bill for 42 per cent reservation was passed in the Assembly to ensure their equal participation in education, employment and politics.

“This is indeed a revolutionary step towards social justice through which the wall of 50% reservation in the state has also been demolished,” wrote Rahul Gandhi.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said by analysing the social and economic conditions of each community using the caste survey data, policies will be formulated that will ensure the well-being of all. He noted that the Telangana government has also formed an independent expert group for this.

“I have been continuously saying that only through X-ray – i.e. caste census – backward and deprived communities can get their due rights. Telangana has shown the way, this is what the whole country needs. Caste census will definitely happen in India, we will get it done,” added Rahul Gandhi.

In her post on X, Priyanka Gandhi congratulated the people of Telangana and said the Congress government has fulfilled another promise.

“Our people from backward classes will now be able to get 42% reservation. We had made this promise to you during the assembly elections, now we have fulfilled it. This is a very important step taken for social justice, which will empower you socially and economically. We are always with you, for you,” she wrote.

Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (reservation of seats in educational institutions and of appointments or posts in services under the State) Bill 2025 and The Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill 2025 were adopted by the Assembly on Monday.

As enhancing BC reservations to 42 per cent will breach the 50 per cent Supreme Court ceiling for the overall quota for all sections, the Bills passed by the state Assembly require the Centre’s approval.

After the Assembly passed the two Bills, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking time to meet him along with leaders of political parties.

The Chief Minister sought an appointment to meet the Prime Minister along with leaders of Congress, BJP, AIMIM, and CPI.

