Rahul Gandhi, Kharge hail Army's indomitable courage, sacrifice

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) On the occasion of the 77th Army Day, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge extended their heartfelt tributes on Wednesday to the Army, recognising its pivotal role in safeguarding the nation's security.

In a post on the social media platform X, Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, conveyed his admiration for the armed forces.

He wrote in his post, "Heartfelt wishes on Army Day to the brave soldiers, veterans, and their families who defend our borders day and night with unwavering dedication and valour. Every Indian salute your indomitable courage and sacrifice. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!"

Taking to X, Congress President Kharge said, "We extend our profound gratitude and reverence to the valiant soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen, and their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day. The Indian Army stands as a cornerstone of India's National Security, diligently safeguarding our borders across formidable and challenging terrains. Beyond its crucial role in maintaining external security, the Army consistently demonstrates unwavering commitment by providing invaluable support during internal security challenges and natural calamities. We are eternally indebted to the indomitable courage, exemplary professionalism, and the spirit of selfless sacrifice exhibited by our Army, which serves as an unwavering shield for our nation."

Kharge highlighted the multifaceted role of the Army, not only in defending the country's borders but also in responding to internal security issues and providing assistance during times of natural disasters.

He underscored the Army’s exceptional service and its role as the backbone of national security, often performing duties in extremely challenging conditions to ensure the safety and well-being of the nation.

The 77th Army Day marks a significant day in the country's history, commemorating the day in 1949 when General K. M. Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Army. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the armed forces in maintaining peace and security in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.