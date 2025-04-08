NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of prisoners' plight, issues notices to states and UTs

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the grave issues faced by prisoners, particularly women inmates and their children, in jails across the country. In a significant move to address the systemic challenges in the prison system, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, calling for comprehensive reports on the situation within four weeks.

The NHRC's intervention comes in response to numerous reports and complaints raised by its Special Monitors and Rapporteurs after their visits to various jails across India. The reports highlighted several pressing issues, including overcrowding, a lack of basic amenities, and inadequate healthcare facilities in prisons. These issues are compounded for women prisoners, who face unique challenges regarding safety, dignity, and health.

Therefore, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories to submit a report within four weeks on the following:

NHRC has been informed that many jails across the country are plagued with overcrowding, leaving prisoners, especially women and children, without access to proper sanitation, clean drinking water, and adequate food. Women prisoners, in particular, suffer from a lack of sanitary products, hygienic conditions, and basic necessities.

Reports from NHRC Special Monitors revealed increasing violence against women prisoners, leading to mental distress and harm to their dignity. The lack of effective safeguards has put these inmates at risk.

The quality of food provided in jails has been cited as inadequate, resulting in malnutrition, especially among pregnant women and lactating mothers. The absence of proper healthcare facilities exacerbates these conditions.

Women prisoners who live with their children in jail face a severe lack of educational opportunities for their children. The welfare programmes, including access to education and legal aid, have been poorly implemented, leaving children without the means to receive basic schooling.

There have been concerns about the non-implementation of essential programmes aimed at the welfare of prisoners. These include vocational training, legal aid, and rehabilitation efforts that could help prisoners reintegrate into society.

In its notice, the NHRC has requested that the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories submit a detailed report addressing the following points within four weeks:

The number of women prisoners lodged in Jails in their State

The number of women prisoners whose babies are lodged in jails on account of the mothers being incarcerated

The number of women prisoners, who are convicted prisoners and those who are undertrial prisoners

The number of women undertrial prisoners who are languishing for more than a year in jail

The number of male undertrial prisoners and those who are languishing in jail for more than a year.

