Gurugram: Man held for killing woman over relationship dispute

Gurugram, April 8 (IANS) A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a woman over a relationship dispute with another man, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that they received information from Rewari Government Hospital regarding a woman named Neelam (25) being brought in dead due to knife injuries on Monday.

Following the information, a police team from Bilaspur police station reached the hospital and took custody of the body.

An official said that the deceased’s husband told the police that he lives with his wife, Neelam, and children in a rented house in village Binola, Gurugram, and works in a company in Binola itself.

“His wife had illicit relations with persons named Vinod and Sudhir. On Monday, when he came to his room from the company, Vinod was arguing with his wife about her relationship with Sudhir, and his wife was asking him to leave the room," the complainant told the police.

During this time, Vinod attacked his wife’s stomach and hand with a knife, he said.

The official said that based on the information, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station Bilaspur, Gurugram.

He added that during prompt action against the crime, the police team nabbed Vinod Kumar, a resident of Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), on Tuesday.

"During police interrogation, it was found that the accused, Vinod, had illicit relations with the deceased, and on Monday, the accused had an argument with Neelam, and when she ignored him, he killed her with a knife," Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram police, said.

He added that the accused will be produced before the court to seek police custody for further investigation.

“During the investigation, the police will try to recover the murder weapon and will question him thoroughly,” the spokesperson said.

