Punjab bureaucrats volunteer as mentors of school-children

Chandigarh, April 8 (IANS) The Punjab government’s ‘School Mentorship Program’ has received an extraordinary response, with 100 bureaucrats, comprising IAS, IPS, and PCS officers, volunteering as mentors within just three days of its launch, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said here on Tuesday.

The government has introduced a one-of-a-kind ‘School Mentorship Program’ wherein bureaucrats are being roped in to inspire and guide young minds to aim high in life.

The initiative aims to bridge aspirations and opportunities for government school students by connecting them with civil servants.

Bains told the media persons that a detailed analysis of applications has revealed that over half of the applications are from young officers, specifically those who joined the service between 2015 and 2024.

Among the 100 applicants, 41 are Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including seven from pre-2005 batches, 14 from 2005-2015 batches, and 20, are from Batch 2016 onwards.

Similarly, 48 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including nine from pre-2005 batches, 16 from 2005-2015 batches, and 23 from Batch 2016 onwards, have joined the initiative.

Furthermore, three Punjab Civic Services (PCS) officers and eight from other services have also shown interest.

Bains said schools that are located in border areas, far-flung and challenging areas, including in Pathankot, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur towns, have also received a huge interest from the officers.

“Such a huge number of officers coming forward for this noble cause is truly inspiring,” said the minister, adding that having “Our bureaucrats guiding students in our most underserved schools will create transformational change in Punjab’s education landscape.”

He said the program is still open for the interested officers who want to adopt a school, and can apply till April 20.

The mentor officers will be frequently visiting and collaborating with their schools and facilitating students’ career counselling, exposure visits, teachers’ training on innovative pedagogies, increasing parental participation in school, piloting innovative ideas, and improving the learning environment of the schools.

The officers will engage with students, teachers, and principals to motivate students to dream big and pursue ambitious goals, besides supporting teachers in adopting innovative pedagogy and leveraging their experience and networks to bring improvements in school infrastructure, resources, and exposure opportunities.

