Raftaar, Sunanda Sharma to light up DPL opening ceremony

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The stage is set for a grand opening as the second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) kicks off on August 2 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. The inaugural edition began with a vibrant musical concert — a lively mix of sport and song that instantly captured everyone's attention and set a fresh template for opening ceremonies at various cricket leagues.

Promising a night of glamour, music and high-octane energy, the opening ceremony will dazzle fans with spectacular performances by Punjabi pop sensation Sunanda Sharma, chart-topping rapper Raftaar, lyrical powerhouse KRSNA and the electrifying hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut.

As cricket meets culture under the lights of Delhi, the DPL is all set to begin its new season with a celebration befitting the capital’s spirit - bold, vibrant and unforgettable.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohan Jaitley, President, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), said, “We are thrilled to launch the second edition of the Delhi Premier League, ushering in a new chapter of excitement, opportunity, and high-quality cricket. This season marks a fresh beginning - not just for the teams and players, but also for fans across the city and beyond. With renewed energy, emerging talent, and a deeper commitment to promoting both men’s and women’s cricket, the DPL promises to deliver a bigger, bolder, and more engaging experience for everyone involved.”

The opening clash of DPL 2025 will set the tone for a thrilling season as South Delhi Superstarz take on the defending champions, East Delhi Riders, in what promises to be a blockbuster curtain-raiser. All eyes will be on star performers like Navdeep Saini, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni and Digvesh Rathi.

The men’s final will be held on August 31 with September 1 reserved as a backup day in case of weather disruptions. The women's competition will be held from August 17 to August 24 showcasing a week of exciting and competitive cricket. This season will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams, with a strong emphasis on competitive balance, emerging talent and fan engagement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.