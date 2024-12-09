Rabindra Nath Mahato set to be re-elected as Speaker of Jharkhand Assembly

Ranchi, Dec 9 (IANS) Rabindra Nath Mahato is set to make history as he prepares to serve as the Speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly for the second straight time. The ruling coalition of the state has formally proposed his name for the prestigious post. Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced his name on Monday during an interaction with the media at the Assembly premises.

Soren expressed confidence in Mahato’s unanimous re-election.

The election for the Speaker’s post is scheduled for December 10 during the ongoing special session of the Assembly. Mahato, 65, represents the Nala assembly seat from the Santhal Pargana division, marking his third consecutive victory in the constituency.

He will also become the first legislator in Jharkhand's history to secure the Speaker's chair for a second term.

Mahato’s re-election is significant, as he has successfully broken a long-standing myth in Jharkhand politics that no Speaker has previously managed to win re-election while holding the post.

Mahato first won the Nala seat in 2005 but lost in the subsequent 2009 elections. He returned triumphantly in 2014 and has since continued his winning streak as a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate in the 2019 and 2024 elections as well.

Born on January 12, 1960, in Patanpur village under the Bindapathar police station area of Jamtara district, Mahato hails from a humble background. His father, Golak Bihari Mahato, was a primary school teacher and passed away just two days ago.

A science graduate from Bhagalpur University, Bihar (1982), Mahato's life reflects simplicity and integrity. According to his affidavit filed with the Election Commission, his total declared assets stand at Rs 97.56 lakh, while his 2024-25 income tax return records an annual income of Rs 10.57 lakh.

Notably, Mahato has a spotless record, with no criminal cases registered against him.

Earlier on Monday, the first session of the newly formed sixth Jharkhand Assembly began with Protem Speaker Stephen Marandi initiating the proceedings by reading the Governor's message, marking the formation of the new House.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren was the first to take the oath as the representative from the Barhait constituency. Other ministers who took oath included Radha Krishna Kishore, Deepak Birua, Ramdas Soren among others.

