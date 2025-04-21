Delhi BJP launches Waqf reform awareness campaign

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Monday launched a Waqf Reform Awareness campaign to highlight the new Act’s public welfare provisions and counter misinformation allegedly being spread by political rivals.

The blueprint for the campaign was finalised in a meeting held at the Delhi BJP state office in the presence of Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui and Delhi State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal.

Siddiqui said the campaign will provide people detailed information about the benefits that the Waqf Act will bring to the Muslim community.

Programme coordinator Atif Rasheed, Minority Morcha Delhi State in-charge Qari Mohammad Haroon and President Anees Abbasi, along with several district presidents and state team members, also attended the meeting.

Siddiqui claimed that the public awareness campaign is being organised at the block level till May 5 to counter the 'misinformation' being spread by the Opposition regarding the Act, among the people of Delhi.

Siddiqui stated that the BJP-led Central government has no intention of weakening the Waqf Board.

“On the contrary, it wants to strengthen it and for this some amendments have been made,” he claimed, urging Muslims to try and understand the intent behind the Act.

He said through this Act, the BJP governments in several states will free Waqf properties from illegal encroachments and work towards securing the rights of poor and backward Muslims.

“The Act will help clamp down on those who have usurped Waqf properties,” said Siddiqui, adding that the provisions of the law shall pave the way for the welfare of Muslims.

On this occasion, BJP State General Secretary Mittal professed that the Waqf Board had become synonymous with corruption.

“While safeguarding the rights of the Muslim community, the Act will help free encroached Waqf land and use it in the interest of the needy,” he said.

