US Vice President Vance calls on PM Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) US Vice President J.D. Vance and his family called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi Monday evening ahead of the Principals' and delegation-level bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

PM Modi welcomed Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and the couple's three children - Ewan, Vivek, and daughter Mirabel - at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

This is Vance's first visit to India and besides holding discussions with PM Modi, the US Vice President and his delegation will also have other engagements in Jaipur and Agra before departing for Washington on April 24.

Embracing Indian culture, Vance's children once again donned traditional Indian outfits for the visit to the PM's residence.

After the talks, Prime Minister Modi will host the Second family for dinner.

Earlier in the day too, the couple's children walked out of Air Force Two in Indian outfits.

While Ewan and Vivek wore blue and yellow kurtas, three-year-old Mirabel was dressed in an Anarkali-style suit and an embroidered jacket.

Later, the US Vice President, Second Lady Usha Vance and their children also visited Swaminarayan Akshardham in Delhi — their first stop in India.

During the visit, the family experienced the temple's majestic art, architecture and timeless values of faith, family and harmony.

This is the first visit to India by an American Vice-President in 13 years. The last was Joe Biden, who travelled to India in 2013 as Vice-President to President Barack Obama.

Usha Vance's parents hail from Andhra Pradesh, who migrated to the United States decades ago. Born and brought up in the US, Usha holds an impressive educational background, having graduated from top-notch American institutes. She holds a bachelor's degree in history from Yale University and then pursued master's in philosophy from Cambridge University.

