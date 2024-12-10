Rabindra Mahato unanimously elected Jharkhand Assembly Speaker for second straight term

Ranchi, Dec 10 (IANS) Rabindra Nath Mahato has been unanimously re-elected as Speaker of the Jharkhand Assembly, making him the first legislator in the state’s history to secure the Speaker's chair for a second straight term.

A total of seven sets of proposals were submitted by both the ruling and the Opposition parties to the Assembly Secretary before the stipulated deadline.

Each set proposed Mahato's name. Pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi announced the unanimous decision to the House, following which Chief Minister Hemant Soren and senior BJP MLA Babulal Marandi ceremoniously seated him on the Speaker’s chair.

Prominent leaders, including CM Soren, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, senior BJP MLA Babulal Marandi, RJD's Suresh Paswan, CPI-ML's Arup Chatterjee, JD-U's Saryu Rai, LJP's Janardan Paswan, AJSU Party's Nirmal Mahato, and JLKM's Jairam Mahato, congratulated Rabindra Nath Mahato for his impartiality and integrity.

Opposition leaders expressed hope that he would continue to uphold fairness in the Assembly.

Mahato expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and vowed to serve with dedication.

Mahato's re-election marks a significant political milestone, dispelling a long-standing belief in Jharkhand that no Speaker could win re-election while holding the post.

Mahato, a veteran leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), first won the Nala seat in 2005. Although he lost the subsequent 2009 elections, he made a strong comeback in 2014 and has since maintained his winning streak in the 2019 and 2024 polls.

Born on January 12, 1960, in Patanpur village of Jamtara district, Mahato comes from a humble background. His father, Golak Bihari Mahato, a primary schoolteacher, passed away just three days ago. Despite personal loss, Mahato assumed the Speaker's role with a steadfast commitment.

A science graduate from Bhagalpur University (1982), Mahato is known for his straightforward and ethical lifestyle. His affidavit filed with the Election Commission declares total assets worth Rs 97.56 lakh, with an annual income of Rs 10.57 lakh in his 2024-25 tax return.

Mahato holds a clean record, with no criminal cases against him, further enhancing his reputation as a leader dedicated to transparency and service.

