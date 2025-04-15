Maha cabinet clears compensation policy for unnatural custodial deaths

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the policy to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of prisoners who die under unnatural circumstances while in custody in the state's jails.

The policy was cleared as per the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission.

According to this policy, the compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided in case of death due to an accident while working in a prison, negligence of medical officers, beating by prison staff or due to a fight between prisoners. The compensation will also be paid if the negligence of the administration in the relevant case is proven through investigation. In case of suicide in prison, the heirs of the prisoner will be given a compensation of Rs 1 lakh.

According to the government release, the policy will be applicable in all prisons in the state. No compensation will be paid if the death of a prisoner occurs due to old age, chronic illness, an accident while escaping from prison, while on bail, or due to refusal of treatment.

However, in case of death due to natural disasters, compensation will be provided as per the existing government policy.

For compensation, the concerned prison superintendents will have to submit a report along with documents like preliminary inquiry, autopsy, panchnama, medical report, judicial and district collector's investigation to the regional division heads.

After a thorough investigation of the case, the final proposal will be submitted to the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General, Prisons and Correctional Services, Maharashtra State, Pune.

After their recommendations, a decision will be taken at the government level, and compensation will be given. It has also been decided to take action against the officers found guilty in death cases.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet also cleared the establishment of a Civil Court Junior Level and a Judicial Magistrate First Class Court at Chikhloli-Ambernath in Thane district. The cabinet also approved the necessary posts.

A total of 15,569 cases, including 14,134 criminal and 1,35 civil, will be transferred to this newly established court from Ulhasnagar. This will speed up the disposal of pending cases.

Approval was given to recruit 12 regular posts and 4 posts through an external mechanism for this court. These include the posts of Civil Judge Junior Level and Judicial Magistrate First Class, Assistant Superintendent, Stenographer (one each), Senior Clerk (2), Junior Clerk (4) and Bailiff (3). The total estimated expenditure required for this court, amounting to Rs 84,40,332 was also approved.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.