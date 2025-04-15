Sanam Johar & Dolly Chawla come together for 'Hasratein season 2'

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Hungama OTT is getting ready to premiere the much-anticipated new chapter of its acclaimed drama "Hasratein season 2"

With Sanam Johar and Dolly Chawla as the lead pair, the first two episodes of the drama will be aired on April 17, 2025.

The anthology opens with its first episode, Khushboo, a poignant tale of repressed longing and quiet rediscovery. Set against the coastal landscape of Puri, the series follows the life of Sunaina - a 32-year-old woman trapped in an emotionally empty marriage. What begins as a seemingly peaceful family vacation gradually transforms into an inner reckoning as she encounters Viplav, a quiet, enigmatic man who drifts along the shore like a secret waiting to be uncovered.

Dolly delivers a multi-layered and vulnerable performance as Sunaina, a woman gasping for air beneath years of silence and stillness, whereas Sanam portrays Viplav, who helps Sunaina realize just how much of herself she’s lost.

Talking about his chemistry with Dolly, Sanam revealed, “Viplav is free and doesn’t necessarily believe in society’s norms. Dolly and I found a very natural rhythm on set. There was an unspoken understanding between us that made the silences, the glances, and the tension feel incredibly real. Our chemistry wasn’t about grand gestures, it was in the pauses, the restraint, the unsaid. That kind of emotional sync is rare, and it made Sunaina and Vikram’s story even more powerful.”

Sharing titbits about her role, Dolly said, “Sunaina isn’t just stuck in a marriage. She is stuck in herself. Playing her meant peeling back layers of fear and unspoken desire. It was raw, and honestly, very liberating character who struggles with her life. It was emotionally challenging, but also incredibly fulfilling. She reminded me how many women live half-lives, and how powerful it is when they begin to claim more.”

"Hasratein Season 2" will be streaming on Hungama OTT from April 17, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.