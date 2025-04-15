Surat to get one more bridge this month; over one lakh commuters likely to benefit

Surat, April 15 (IANS) A newly-constructed bridge at Budia-Gabhani Junction on National Highway 53 in Surat, constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore, is likely to be inaugurated on April 18, benefitting over one lakh commuters.

The bridge is likely to be inaugurated by Union Jal Shakti Minister and Gujarat BJP President C. R. Patil.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) constructed the bridge, connecting Palsana to Sachin via Hazira. It is a part of the black spot improvement initiative along the national highway.

In addition to improving travel speed and comfort, it will contribute to fuel savings and reduce travel time, thereby boosting economic activity and easing logistical movement in the region.

With Surat's rapid urban expansion, such infrastructure projects are crucial in meeting the growing demands of the city.

In addition to the Budia-Gabhani bridge, Surat will soon see the construction of two new flyovers aimed at enhancing road safety and traffic flow. The first will be built at the Dream City-Bhimpura stretch, measuring 700 metres long and 200 metres wide.

The second flyover, also 700 metres, will be constructed at the Vesu-Abhava Junction. Both projects are designed to address heavy traffic volumes on key roads, reduce accident risks, and ensure smoother urban mobility.

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has proposed a record-breaking Budget of Rs 10,004 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a substantial portion allocated to infrastructure enhancements.

​ Key projects include the construction of a new bridge at Budia-Gabhani Junction on National Highway 53, designed to alleviate traffic congestion for over 1 lakh daily commuters.

Additionally, SMC has approved the development of six more flyover bridges at an estimated cost of Rs 380 crore, aiming to improve traffic flow and connectivity across the city.

