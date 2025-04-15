Sonam Kapoor looks boardroom-ready in a monotone outfit & Sakura-toned makeup

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Sonam Kapoor's name is synonymous with fashion with the diva making heads turn with every attire she chooses to wear.

Sonam delivered another sleek look in a monotone attire which made her look absolutely boardroom-ready.

Her classy look has been styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, along with Abhilasha Devnani.

Sonam looked extremely elegant in a tailored black double-breasted jacket along with side buttons, and flap pockets on either side. The diva added a belt over the blazer, to enhance the appeal.

She paired the blazer with a white shirt with cuffs visible from the blazer’s sleeves. These cuffs were further styled with cufflinks.

The three-piece attire was tied up with a sleek, structured midi skirt with a minimal sharp cut.

In contrast to the monochrome outfit, Sonam chose a black and white handbag to go with her outfit. She also posed in black pointed-toe stilettos.

Keeping in tune with the Sakura aesthetics, Sonam's makeup included a sculpted base, along with defined eyebrows, neat eyeliner, pink-toned eyeshadow, pink blush, and lipstick.

As for hair, Sonam styled them in a sleek center-parted bun.

She completed the look with statement dangler earrings that perfectly complemented the attire, along with some matching rings.

Sharing the pictures on her IG, the 'Neerje' actress wrote, “Namaste Japan! Looking forward to the show tomorrow @dior,” while her sister captioned, “Sakura Season with @sonamkapoor in Kyoto with @dior.”

Shifting our focus to Sonam's work commitments, post her maternity leave, she made her acting comeback with the 2023 crime-thriller “Blind."

Up next, Sonam will be seen in the “Battle of Bittora.” It is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name that shares the love story between two upcoming politicians who despite being in love are contesting elections against each other.

The drama will be produced under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film, in collaboration with Communication Network.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.